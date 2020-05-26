Perry Wayne ParsonsPortland, KY - 61, returned to his heavenly Father on May 25, 2020.Perry is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Robert and Mildred Ruth Parsons.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Diana Howerton; step-son, Steven Howerton; sisters, Katherine Kimball (Albert), Sharon Parsons; brothers, Ronald Parsons (Deborah) and Larry Parsons (Laverne); five nieces, two nephews and five great-nephews.Perry worked in maintenance and was a painter. Perry loved to fish, camp and spend time with his family. He was a member of Portland Avenue Presbyterian Church (PAPC). The family request that memorial donations in loving memory of Perry, can be made to PAPC.Visitation will held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven (4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218).