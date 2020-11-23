Brother Peter Alphonsus Fitzpatrick, CFXLouisville - Brother Peter Alphonsus Fitzpatrick, CFX, (Brother Benedict), died at Nazareth Home Saturday evening, November 21, 2020 at the age of 92.For the most of 2020, he was the oldest Xaverian Brother in the congregation in age and with 75 years of service. Bro. Peter was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1928 to Michael and Anna (Sweeney) Fitzpatrick both of whom were born in Ireland. He is predeceased by his two sisters, Mary and Anna, and three brothers, John, Michael and Thomas. Bro. Peter is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.In 1945, Bro. Peter entered the Xaverian Brothers and after religious formation and college education taught at St. Xavier HS from 1951-57, followed by other teaching assignments both in the US and in England until 1970. From 1970 to 1977, he served in different leadership positions including that of Vicar General of the congregation in Rome. From 1978 to 1982, Bro. Peter had a sabbatical and directed a spirituality program at Regis College in Toronto. Then in 1982 to 1988, he served as Provincial of the American Central Province. In 1998 to 1993, Bro. Peter became the Executive Director of the National Organization of Continuing Education of Roman Catholic Clergy in Chicago. He then remained in Chicago and was a much sought-after retreat master and spiritual director for US and Canadian clergy and religious until he moved to Ryken House in Louisville in 2005. Declining health and mobility required him to move to Nazareth Home in July of 2019 following a fall and hip fracture.Bro. Peter was a life-long learner acquiring three Masters' degrees-one in the US and two in Canada-along with additional course work at universities in the US, Canada and England. Leadership responsibilities took Bro. Peter to visit Xaverian activities on four continents and after partial retirement in the 1990s, he assisted a brother leading an education project in Asia. Well-travelled is an understatement and that does not include numerous side trips and vacations to learn about another country or people. Where he stayed any length of time, he strived to learn the language spoken there.Bro. Peter will be buried in the Xaverian cemetery at St. Xavier High School. At this time no public memorial service will take place but, if possible, one will be planned in the future when it is safe to gather and celebrate a wonderful, faithful 75 years of religious life. May he rest in Peace. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Xaverian Brothers Ryken House, 1607 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, KY 40217. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman,.com.