Peter Caldwell Campbell, MD
LOUISVILLE - Peter Caldwell Campbell, MD was born and raised a Louisvillian. He was born on Avery Court in Old Louisville on December 8, 1935 and passed way with his loving wife and son beside him on Sunday September 15, 2019.
Dr. Campbell was 83 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents Lois and Peter Campbell Sr., and his brother Dr. Thomas Campbell, M.D. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, JoAnne, his son Peter C. Campbell, III and daughter Whitney Elizabeth Campbell.
Peter had a multi-faceted personality and was full of kindness and intelligence. His caring demeanor was expressed not only to the patients he served, but also to his friends and family. He had gusto for life, and he lived life to the fullest. According to his good friend and colleague Jeramiah T. Flowers, M.D., "His many talents were developed in his youth with a strong interest in athletics and music. Have you ever known a city league baseball catcher who won a State Trombone award, or a high school defensive end at Male High School (State Champs in his Senior year) who sang soprano at Christ Church Cathedral? And when the Charlston was played at dances, it was best to move off the floor unless you wished to compete with the 'King of Dance.' "
As a child, Peter rode his bike all over Louisville, and had a passion to play baseball. He was a 1953 graduate from Male High School, where he participated in ROTC, played trombone in the band, he also lettered in basketball, and football. He also did a mean job at "playing the spoons."
While attending the University of Louisville, he was President of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity and President of the Student Coucil of Fraternities. He graduated from the University of Louisville, and prior to attending U of L's Medical School, he won awards for his work in kidney research. After he married his beloved wife, JoAnne Bassett in 1958, they moved to and lived in the old Marine Hosptial on Portland Ave, where he managed the lab. He also worked as an intern at Silvercrest Hospital in New Albany, IN for two years. He graduated from Medical School in 1961, and served an Internship at the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fl. immediately following, he served as an Air Force Flight Surgeon and was stationed in Sumter, South Carolina from 1962-1964. During his service in the Air Force, he was abruptly deployed to set up a M.A.S.H unit following the planned invasion of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Fortunately, the mission was also abruptly aborted by the Commander and Chief, and the United States avoided the nuclear annihilation of four major U.S. cities and of Fort Knox. After his service in the Air Force, he studied at Colby College in Main, then returned to the University of Louisville where he continued his Ophthalmology Residency for four years.
Shortly after starting his Medical practice, he volunteered his time to teach eye surgery at Uof L Medical School. He was also Vice Speaker of the House for the Kentucky Medical Association (KMA) for 6 years, and spent an additional 6 years as the KMA's Speaker of the House. He served as the President of the Jefferson County Medical Society, and also President Academy of Ophthalmology. He was the Chief of Staff of Louisville's Methodist Hospital, and also served for five years on the Board of Directors.
Peter had many hobbies. While living on his farm near Brownsboro, KY, Peter enjoyed raising and racing thoroughbreds. He was also an excellent handicapper. He also enjoyed Florida, and fishing, especially tarpon fishing in Bocca Grand. He loved to collect antiques, and also studied silversmithing. He studied, and was an expert in antique coin silver and Kentucky silversmithing. He was a Member of the Pendennis Club where played squash, handball, and enjoyed playing tennis at the Louisville Boat Club. He was a member of the Louisville Rotary Club where he enjoyed and participated in a variety of engaging subjects and also enjoyed morning gatherings at Heitzmans Bakery.
Above all, Peter will be remembered his keen sense of humor, and for the love and the life he shared with his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
In lieu of flowers, please forward expressions of sympathy to the , 161 St. Mathews Ave. Louisville, Ky 40207 (502) 585-5433
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019