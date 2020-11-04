1/1
Peter E. Altieri
Peter E. Altieri

Louisville - Peter E. Altieri, age 94, of Louisville, beloved husband of Edith Eggli Altieri, passed away on October 31, 2020. Born and raised in Bridgeport CT, the eldest child of Enrico and Josephine. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II in Japan.

Peter was an avid student of history and theology. And a man who found great joy in his Catholic faith, in his family, and in his friends. Mr. Altieri was a man of remarkable vitality, energy, and optimism. And included his love of dancing, music, and movies. There was always a song in his heart; and he would happily entertain you with a serenade.

Preceded in death by his brothers Henry Altieri and Charles Vertucci.

He is also mourned by his wife; children, Patricia, Pete Jr, and John-Paul; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren; brother Mario Altieri; as well as many wonderful friends he made in Louisville. Gloria tibi Domine.

Visitation will be at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Louisville, 433 South 5th Street, from 10 - 12, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, followed by a Funeral Mass at Noon. Committal will be in Calvary Cemetery. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy can be made by way of donations to the Family Renewal Project, https://www.familyrenewalproject.com/support/.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cathedral of the Assumption in Louisville
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Cathedral of the Assumption in Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
