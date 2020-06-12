Peter Roderick, IIILouisville - Peter Roderick III, 51, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1968 in Louisville, Kentucky to Peter, Jr. and Betty Roderick.Peter is preceded in death by his father, Peter Roderick, Jr.Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Ursula J. Roderick; children, Tierra D. Roderick, Devonna Crocker, Alana Roderick, and Kannon Roderick; his mother, Betty Jean Roderick; his father, Allen D. Long, Sr.; a grandmother, Mattie Dillard; siblings, Bryant Williams, Anthony Roderick, Rejeannia Roderick-Thomas, Allen D. Long, Jr., Pamela Allen, and Megan Roderick-Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family.A service to celebrate Peter's life will take place at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway. The family will accept guests for visitation prior to the service from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm at the funeral home.To leave a special message for the family, please visit