Peter Roderick Iii
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Roderick, III

Louisville - Peter Roderick III, 51, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1968 in Louisville, Kentucky to Peter, Jr. and Betty Roderick.

Peter is preceded in death by his father, Peter Roderick, Jr.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Ursula J. Roderick; children, Tierra D. Roderick, Devonna Crocker, Alana Roderick, and Kannon Roderick; his mother, Betty Jean Roderick; his father, Allen D. Long, Sr.; a grandmother, Mattie Dillard; siblings, Bryant Williams, Anthony Roderick, Rejeannia Roderick-Thomas, Allen D. Long, Jr., Pamela Allen, and Megan Roderick-Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family.

A service to celebrate Peter's life will take place at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway. The family will accept guests for visitation prior to the service from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved