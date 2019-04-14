|
Peter Walter Smyrichinsky
Greenville - August 18, 1942 - January 11, 2019
Pete was of Greenville, Indiana, and born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to Anthony and Nastia Smyrichinsky on August 18, 1942.
He died on January 11, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana. He was 76 years, four months, and twenty-four days of age.
The Celebration of Life gathering will be on Friday, April 19, 2019, at The Calumet Club in New Albany, Indiana from 4:30-7:30 pm, EST. All are welcome.
Location of event: http://thecalumetclub.com/
Full obituary at chapmanfuneralhome.net
Three children were born to the marriage (October 22, 1960) of he and Susiana Cherewayko Smyrichinsky. Those families include the following: Sheri Lee Dianna of Charlotte, North Carolina, Peter Tod Anthony George (wife Julie Givens Smyrichinsky) of Greensburg, Kentucky, and Alan Derrick (wife Cindy Smyrichinsky) of Georgetown, Indiana. Pete leaves behind a legacy of 3 children, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren as well as a host of family and friends.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to your local Parkinson's research or benefit group in Pete's memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019