Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
The Calumet Club
New Albany,, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Smyrichinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Walter Smyrichinsky


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter Walter Smyrichinsky Obituary
Peter Walter Smyrichinsky

Greenville - August 18, 1942 - January 11, 2019

Pete was of Greenville, Indiana, and born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to Anthony and Nastia Smyrichinsky on August 18, 1942.

He died on January 11, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana. He was 76 years, four months, and twenty-four days of age.

The Celebration of Life gathering will be on Friday, April 19, 2019, at The Calumet Club in New Albany, Indiana from 4:30-7:30 pm, EST. All are welcome.

Location of event: http://thecalumetclub.com/

Full obituary at chapmanfuneralhome.net

Three children were born to the marriage (October 22, 1960) of he and Susiana Cherewayko Smyrichinsky. Those families include the following: Sheri Lee Dianna of Charlotte, North Carolina, Peter Tod Anthony George (wife Julie Givens Smyrichinsky) of Greensburg, Kentucky, and Alan Derrick (wife Cindy Smyrichinsky) of Georgetown, Indiana. Pete leaves behind a legacy of 3 children, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren as well as a host of family and friends.

The family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to your local Parkinson's research or benefit group in Pete's memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.