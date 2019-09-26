|
|
Pheba Black
Louisville - Black, Pheba Sue, 75, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
She was a strong person, a great mom, and a wonderful cook.
Pheba was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Conner.
She is survived by a daughter, Dana Hanna (Bill); sons, Paul, James, and Charles Kaufman; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be 12pm on Monday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road, with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation will be 2-8pm Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019