RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Pheba Black Obituary
Pheba Black

Louisville - Black, Pheba Sue, 75, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

She was a strong person, a great mom, and a wonderful cook.

Pheba was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Conner.

She is survived by a daughter, Dana Hanna (Bill); sons, Paul, James, and Charles Kaufman; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be 12pm on Monday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road, with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be 2-8pm Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
