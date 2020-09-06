Phil Louis Badgett
Louisville - Mr. Phil Louis Badgett, age 84, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Mr. Badgett was born in Louisville, KY on April 22, 1936 to the late Philmore Lee Badgett and Elise J. O' Donnell Badgett. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, a dedicated volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul and a Kentucky Colonel. He retired from General Electric.
Among those who preceded him in death are, his daughter, Leah Rose Badgett; grandparents, Everett Lee Badgett and Virgie Badgett; brother, James D. Badgett; Janice Erdman and son-in-law, Bobby Mondun.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Shirley Rose Badgett; children, Phyllis Watts (Kenny), Vickie Mondun, Lorri Moss (Danny), Sherri Maier, Jamie Badgett (Cathy) and Kathy Badgett; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren and a host of other dear family and friends,
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends and family may pay their respects on Tuesday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held a later date at St. Michael Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children or Little Sisters of the Poor. www.subfuneralhome.com