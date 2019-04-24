|
|
Philip Albert "Al" Wagner, Jr.
Louisville - Philip Albert "Al" Wagner, Jr. of Louisville died peacefully on Monday morning, April 22. He was 97 years old.
Al was born in Louisville to Philip Albert Wagner and May Elizabeth Shadburne on October 3, 1921. He married Catherine Melcher (Mousie) on September 23, 1944. Together, they built a beautiful life with 5 children and 6 grandchildren.
For all those who loved him, Al's long life was an important lesson in the basics. Nothing mattered more than his family, and he doted on his grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren - never missing a birthday. He worked hard to support his family, retiring from B.F. Goodrich as a chemical engineer in 1984. He was strong in his faith and actively built the community he wanted to be part of - serving as a founding member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church and first PTA president of the parish school. He took care of his body, logging tens of thousands of running miles in 45 years with his best friends - including 26.2 in the Boston Marathon in 1983. He served on the board of the Cherokee Road Runners and was a writer and editor for their newsletter. He also took care of his mind, enjoying the symphony, the movies, and dinner with friends. In addition he was active in the Louisville Genealogical Society and the St. Al's Aces.
He is survived by 3 children - Ann Ahmari (Reza), Kathleen Wagner, and Phil (Debbie). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren - David Ahmari (Kirsten), Susanne Ahmari (Tobias Teichert), Jason Dattilo (Danielle), Adam Dattilo (Clare), Bridget Dattilo (Chris Klever), and Travis Wagner and one sister, Joan Hammer. He was preceded in death by his wife Mousie, his son Tim, his daughter Susie, brothers William D. Wagner, James Lee Wagner, and a sister, Joyce Veech.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Albert the Great, 1395 Girard Drive with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Memorial contributions may be made to Ursuline Sisters Retirement Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019