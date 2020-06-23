Philip Anthony Ratterman
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Anthony Ratterman

Louisville - Philip Anthony Ratterman, 86, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 after a battle with cancer with his family by his side.

He was born November 14, 1933 in New Albany, IN to Oscar A. Ratterman and Mary Louise Knoop Ratterman.

Phil founded his own company, Phil Ratterman and Associates, where he was a successful Insurance Broker. He was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and a proud member of the U.S. Naval Reserve. Phil was a world class rower and loved to scull, ride his bike, golf and run marathons. His favorite place to relax and enjoy life was Rough River, his home away from home.

Phil's greatest accomplishments in life were becoming a dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. Family meant everything and he was so proud of them all. Our dad had a zest for life! His wit and competitive spirit was how he lived. Dad filled us with positive thoughts to keep us on the right path. He was loved by many for his upbeat personality!!

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar S. and Mary Louise Ratterman, his step-mother, Rose Ratterman, and his son, David A. Ratterman.

Left to cherish his memory is his three daughters, Julie Ratterman Kessler, Lynn Ratterman Catlett and Susan Ratterman; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Ratterman.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Hosparus of Louisville or American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made by going to www.RattermanBrothers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved