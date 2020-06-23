Philip Anthony Ratterman
Louisville - Philip Anthony Ratterman, 86, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 after a battle with cancer with his family by his side.
He was born November 14, 1933 in New Albany, IN to Oscar A. Ratterman and Mary Louise Knoop Ratterman.
Phil founded his own company, Phil Ratterman and Associates, where he was a successful Insurance Broker. He was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and a proud member of the U.S. Naval Reserve. Phil was a world class rower and loved to scull, ride his bike, golf and run marathons. His favorite place to relax and enjoy life was Rough River, his home away from home.
Phil's greatest accomplishments in life were becoming a dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. Family meant everything and he was so proud of them all. Our dad had a zest for life! His wit and competitive spirit was how he lived. Dad filled us with positive thoughts to keep us on the right path. He was loved by many for his upbeat personality!!
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar S. and Mary Louise Ratterman, his step-mother, Rose Ratterman, and his son, David A. Ratterman.
Left to cherish his memory is his three daughters, Julie Ratterman Kessler, Lynn Ratterman Catlett and Susan Ratterman; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Ratterman.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Hosparus of Louisville or American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made by going to www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.