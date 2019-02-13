|
Philip H. Lockett
Mt. Washington - Philip H. Lockett, 92, of Mt. Washington, passed away peacefully at Baptist Health in Louisville, on February 9, 2019.
Phil was born in Buechel, KY to the late Charles W. and Marie Heinig Lockett on August 25, 1926. He owned and operated a body shop in Mt. Washington for many years before moving to St. Petersburg, Florida, where he lived for 54 years. He retired from Ryder Truck Rental and moved back to Mt. Washington for two years. Phil was a proud Navy World War II veteran, serving on the USS-LST 874 in the South Pacific Area.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bill Lockett; sister-in-law, Pat Lockett, and a nephew, Patrick Lockett.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Rouse Lockett; a daughter, Bren Case; grandson, Todd Bishoff of Florida; siblings, Mary Francis Lockett, Catherine Ann Taylor, Sally McIver, Nancy Kleier (Jerry), Robert P. Lockett (Leslie); his loving niece, Kathy Redmon; and nephew, Bruce Lockett.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home. Friends may visit after 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial will take place later in St. Petersburg, Florida. Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019