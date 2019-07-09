|
Philip "Phil" Haas
New Albany - Philip "Phil" Haas passed away on July 8, 2019 at the age of 64. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Ruth Haas and a sister Becky Haas. Also, his friends that went before him. He is survived by his beloved wife Susan, best friend and business partner. She was the love of his life. They traveled lifelong and had so much fun together. He is also survived by a sister Martha Shaw.
Phil was a jeweler/designer for 44 years and owner of Haas Jewelers in New Albany since 1982. He always appreciated and enjoyed the camaraderie and trust shown him by his clients.
Phil was a past president of the Historic New Albany Kiwanis Club and also Lieutenant Governor for the Scenic Hills Division of Kiwanis. Phil always encouraged participation in community service. Give back in some way to make your community a better place to live. Phil was also a drummer. He'll miss his band mates more than you know. He was so thankful to have been able to play with great musicians over the years.
Most importantly, Phil had more close personal friends than any one person deserved. He loved you all.
Paul Newman in the movie Hombre is quoted "we're all going to die, its just a question of when." Lastly, one of Phil's favorite musicians Alejandro Escovedo in his song "People" sings "we all got time, just never quite as much as you think."
Per Phil's wishes, there will be no visitation or services and his arrangements have been entrusted to the Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.
Peace, Love and Cuban Cigars!
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 9, 2019