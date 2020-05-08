Philip J. Feitelson, M.DLouisville - Philip J. Feitelson M.D., age 78, passed away from the lingering effects of pneumonia on May 8, 2020, in the peace of his home with his wife of 50 years, Anne and members of his loving family, gathered by his side.Philip was a graduate of Atherton High School, class of 1959. He then attended the University of Michigan for only three years before being accepted to the University of Louisville Medical School class of 1966, where he graduated in the top 1%. Philip's medical training then included a residency in internal medicine at the University of Louisville and a nephrology fellowship at The University of Chicago Hospital.In 1973, Dr. Feitelson began his 45 years of practicing internal medicine with Dr. Angelo Ciliberti for 2 years. He then started his own practice which endured for 43 years until his retirement in December 2017. During his 43 year private practice, Dr. Feitelson worked tirelessly, 24 hours a day, seven days per week, with little more than an occasional long weekend to attend a University of Michigan football game for relaxation. He would stop to speak with anyone wearing Michigan attire, acknowledging them with his traditional best wishes, "Go Blue." He was among the last of a generation of doctors who believed that their practice of medicine, and the healing of sickness and the removal of pain, superseded the more traditional endeavors and pursuits. He was adored by his thousands of patients, many of whom grew old with him and he was greatly respected by his peers. Dr. Feitelson was gifted with his mild manner, unflappable disposition, unique intelligence and his dedication to the practice of medicine. He had an instant and endless smile for friends and strangers alike despite any complexity of the moment.Dr. Feitelson was assisted by his staff of six who believed in him and his virtues for 40 years. Rosanne, Linda, Kim, Sandy, Carl and Phil's wife Anne all worked tirelessly to uphold the high standards of care that were the backbone of his practice.Dr. Feitelson and his wife, Anne, were members of the Louisville BOP Club which provided a social outlet of regular dances. Dr. Feitelson was a member of long standing of The Temple, the American Medical Association and the Jefferson County Medical Society.Dr. Feitelson is survived by his wife, Anne; his three children whom he loved dearly and was quite proud of, Anna Feitelson (Terry McCurry), Jeremy Feitelson, (Amy Landwehr), and Greg Feitelson (Shan Feitelson), his sister, Maxine Bizer (Jerry Bizer), and his 9 grandchildren who were among the treasures that he left behind, Hannah McCurry, Emily McCurry, Caroline McCurry, Parker McCurry, Adrik Feitelson, Amara Feitelson, Madeline Feitelson, Bella Feitelson and Alex Feitelson. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, including Emori Bizer Carrara and Meredith Bizer and a brother-in-law & sister-in-law.Graveside services will be private. Burial will take place at The Temple Cemetery. Remembrances can be made in the form of contributions to The Temple, 5101 Highway 42, 40241 or Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephriam McDowell Dr., 40205.