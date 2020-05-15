Philip J. Levy
Louisville - Philip J. Levy passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Eva Levy, and his sisters, Goldye Opper and Isabel Helman.
Upon graduation from Male High School, Phil enlisted in the Army Air Force and was stationed in the Philippines. Upon his return, he attended the University of Louisville and then began working in the family business, then known as Jacob Levy & Brothers.
In 1965, when Jacob Levy retired, Phil was named President of the company. He proceeded to run and develop the business, later known as Levy's Lumber & Building Centers, over the next 30 years.
His varied interests included golf, tennis, bridge, and horseracing. Phil loved to cheer on the U of L Cardinals and held season basketball tickets for over 60 years. He was passionate about music and had an uncanny ability to play the piano by ear. He enjoyed Broadway music, jazz and big band music, especially Buddy Rich.
Phil was inducted into the Male High School Hall of Fame in 2000. He served a term as President of the Kentucky Lumber and Building Material Dealers Association. He also served on the boards of Actors Theatre, Louisville Jazz Society, Jewish Hospital, KMAC, U of L Board of Overseers, and Family Health Centers, among others. He was a member of the Temple.
He and his loving wife, Belle, valued traveling. They enjoyed wonderful trips throughout Europe. They also spent many years going to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Over the past 25 years, they looked forward to spending each winter in Longboat Key, Florida.
More than anything, Phil loved his family. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 68 years, Belle Tevis Atlas Levy, daughter Sally Levy, son, Steven Levy (Shelley), granddaughters, Katie Levy and Stephanie Levy, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stanley and June Atlas, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The family expresses their gratitude to Sunrise of Louisville for their dedicated and loving care.
Phil will be dearly missed.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, services will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Herman Meyer & Son, Inc.
In Philip's memory, donations may be made to The Temple or the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.