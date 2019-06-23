Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
5505 Bardstown Rd.
Philip James Anderson Obituary
Philip James Anderson

LOUISVILLE - 77, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 due to complications following successful cancer treatment. He was born in Elgin, IL. on December 4, 1941.

Phil was a devout Catholic, a loving husband and a proud, loving father and grandfather. He earned his PH.D. in American studies from St. Louis University and wrote his doctoral thesis on Shaker architecture. He was a professor of history at the University of Dayton and Christian Brothers College in Memphis, TN. For over thirty years Phil worked as executive director then president of Kentuckiana Associated Builders and Contractors. He built it to be one of the most successful chapters of that organization. He then served as the Kentucky Commissioner of Labor under Governor Fletcher.

He is preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Dorothy Anderson and his grandson, Jules Anderson.

Phil is survived by his wife, Ann Rosemond (Clements) Anderson; children, Phil Anderson II (Catherine) , Jeffrey Anderson (Kimberly), and Jason Anderson (Corey); grandchildren, Summer Anderson, Lauren Anderson, Waylon Anderson and Olivia Anderson.

His funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Rd. with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00 -7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Debra of America.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019
