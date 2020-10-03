Philip John Kregor, Jr.Louisville - Philip John Kregor, Jr., 97, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Baptist East Louisville.He was born August 28, 1923 in Grand Rapids, MI to Philip J. Kregor, Sr. and Sally Ghysels Kregor.Philip received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University in 1949. For over fifty year, he was the owner of Kregor Handling Equipment Company, which designed conveyor systems. He moved from Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1955 to Louisville to begin a distributorship for Rapistan Conveyor Systems. Mr. Kregor was a pioneer in the automation of assembly line processes. He aided dozens of local manufacturing plants in significantly improving their manufacturing efficiency. He was gifted with his innovative creativity.Philip was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served four years during World War II. He held in highest esteem any past or current member of the Armed Forces or law enforcement.He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church for over 50 years. He served on the Parish Council of that parish and was a Church usher and lector for over 30 years. He proudly supported "anything Catholic" in the Louisville area, and would often be found on weekend nickel pitches at Catholic parishes throughout Louisville.Most important to Philip was his family. Philip is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Bernadine Fallon Kregor; children, Kathleen A. Kregor, Michael J. Kregor (Katherine Dallas), Janice M. Kregor, Mark F. Kregor (Betty Baird) Kregor and Philip James Kregor; 8 grandchildren, John M. Kregor (Beth), Jennifer D. Kregor, Maggie Griner (Ben), Baird Hall (Lydia) and Mollie, Paige, Chase and Elle Kregor; four great grandchildren, Robert and Hannah Kregor, Elsie Hall and Neely Griner.Phil's core values included: financial wisdom, honesty, hard work, the value of education, strong Catholic faith, a belief in God and heaven, and love of family. He enjoyed evening walks, checkers, dogs, making paper airplanes for amazed children, song, and conversation.A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery with honors from the Navy. The family requests that in lieu of any flowers that a gift to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church or Mass of the Air be given in Phil's honor, or that a simple prayer be given for Phil and his family, as well as yours.The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by going to: