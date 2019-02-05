|
Philip R. Guthrie
Louisville - Philip R. Guthrie, 88, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home.
He was a retired foreman for GE, a member of VFW Post 1181, and an Army veteran, having served with the 43rd Infantry Division in post-WWII Germany.
Survivors include a son, Derek Guthrie (Bambi); daughter, Tina Young; brother, Morris Guthrie; grandchildren, Adam, Russell, Amanda, and Kyle; and 7 great-grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 3-8 pm Tuesday
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019