Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Philip Guthrie
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Philip R. Guthrie

Philip R. Guthrie

Louisville - Philip R. Guthrie, 88, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home.

He was a retired foreman for GE, a member of VFW Post 1181, and an Army veteran, having served with the 43rd Infantry Division in post-WWII Germany.

Survivors include a son, Derek Guthrie (Bambi); daughter, Tina Young; brother, Morris Guthrie; grandchildren, Adam, Russell, Amanda, and Kyle; and 7 great-grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 3-8 pm Tuesday
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
More Information