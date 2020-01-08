|
Philip Stevens
Lexington - Philip Edward Stevens, 72, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
He was a former TARC bus driver, US Navy veteran, and member of Boy Scout Troop 30.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Stevens; parents, Albert and Caroline Stevens; and brother, Albert Stevens, III.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Darlene Stevens; daughter, Julie Ann Patterson; Jonathan Callahan; grandchildren, Brittany Patterson (Steve Williams) and Kaelin Patterson; great grandchildren, Aiden Patterson and Michael Williams; brother, Dennis Stevens (Kathy); and sister, Donna Merrill.
His funeral is 10am Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 BArdstown Road with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8pm Friday.
Memorial gifts: Boy Scouts of America or WHAS Crusade for Children
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020