Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Stevens Obituary
Philip Stevens

Lexington - Philip Edward Stevens, 72, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

He was a former TARC bus driver, US Navy veteran, and member of Boy Scout Troop 30.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Stevens; parents, Albert and Caroline Stevens; and brother, Albert Stevens, III.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Darlene Stevens; daughter, Julie Ann Patterson; Jonathan Callahan; grandchildren, Brittany Patterson (Steve Williams) and Kaelin Patterson; great grandchildren, Aiden Patterson and Michael Williams; brother, Dennis Stevens (Kathy); and sister, Donna Merrill.

His funeral is 10am Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 BArdstown Road with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8pm Friday.

Memorial gifts: Boy Scouts of America or WHAS Crusade for Children
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -