Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School
72 Spring St.
Danvers, KY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School
72 Spring St.
Danvers, KY
DANVERS, MA - Brother Philip White, CFX, formerly known as Brother Claver, died October 15, 2019 in Danvers, MA. He taught locally at the former Flaget High School where he was remembered fondly by students and staff. In addition to his brothers in religion, Brother Philip leaves a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Harry White, Marie Driscoll, Elizabeth Clem, and Robert White. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 3PM in the Chapel of Saint John's Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Xaverian Brothers Cemetery, Danvers. Visitation will be prior to the Mass beginning at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brother Philip's name may be made to the Xaverian Brothers Retirement Fund, 4409 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square. For full obit, directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit lyonfuneral.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
