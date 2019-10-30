Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Portland Memorial Baptist Church
3802 W. Market Street
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Portland Memorial Baptist Church
3802 W. Market Street
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Phillip A. Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Phillip A. Coleman Obituary
Rev. Phillip A. Coleman

Louisville - 45, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.

He was a member of Marrs Memorial Baptist Church. He is survived by his children, Phillip, Ternesha, Makel and Alonzo Coleman; parents, James and Georgia Coleman; brothers, Anthony Ellis (Cassandra), James R. Coleman; sisters, Denise Wallace (Edmond), Shona Burton (Richard), Shavonda Thompson, Ericka Coleman-Jones and Tia Coleman. A host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with the funeral services to follow Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Portland Memorial Baptist Church, 3802 W. Market Street, Louisville, KY with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now