Rev. Phillip A. Coleman
Louisville - 45, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.
He was a member of Marrs Memorial Baptist Church. He is survived by his children, Phillip, Ternesha, Makel and Alonzo Coleman; parents, James and Georgia Coleman; brothers, Anthony Ellis (Cassandra), James R. Coleman; sisters, Denise Wallace (Edmond), Shona Burton (Richard), Shavonda Thompson, Ericka Coleman-Jones and Tia Coleman. A host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with the funeral services to follow Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Portland Memorial Baptist Church, 3802 W. Market Street, Louisville, KY with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
