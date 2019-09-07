|
|
Phillip Beck
Louisville - Phillip Beck, 66, passed away on September 7, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1953 in Louisville, KY.
Phil was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He had such a big heart and would help anyone. He was a loving son and father and will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Viana Delores Beck; children, Selena Hayes (Greg), Tabitha Beck (James), and John "Buster" Parsons (Julia); grandchildren, Bayleigh, Kaitlin, Alek, and Addison; siblings, Jerry Wethington, Phyllis Beck, and Delisa Basham (Leonard); his dog, Jack; and many nieces and cousins.
Preceding Phil in passing were his father, Paul C. Beck, and Rose Marie Parsons.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, from 3 to 8 PM at the Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. A service will be conducted on Wednesday at 12 PM at the funeral home. Phil will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park following the service.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019