Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Denny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip "Rudy" Denny


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip "Rudy" Denny Obituary
Phillip "Rudy" Denny

Louisville - age 85, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1934 to the late Joe and Lillie Denny. Rudy was a member of Graceland Baptist Church, and proudly served in the US Army National Guard.

Rudy is survived by his wife, Barbara Sharon Denny; daughter, Sharry Gwynne Helms (Jeffrey); son, Phillip David Denny (Kelly); six grandchildren, Brandon and Justin Denny, Emily and Jordan Helms, Corey Pevlor, and Brooklyn Hulcee; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon Denny, Riley, Alexcis, Eva, and Charlee Helms.

Funeral Services will be at 12:30 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health (hosparushealth.org) or the Parkinsons .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now