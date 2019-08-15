|
|
Phillip "Rudy" Denny
Louisville - age 85, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1934 to the late Joe and Lillie Denny. Rudy was a member of Graceland Baptist Church, and proudly served in the US Army National Guard.
Rudy is survived by his wife, Barbara Sharon Denny; daughter, Sharry Gwynne Helms (Jeffrey); son, Phillip David Denny (Kelly); six grandchildren, Brandon and Justin Denny, Emily and Jordan Helms, Corey Pevlor, and Brooklyn Hulcee; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon Denny, Riley, Alexcis, Eva, and Charlee Helms.
Funeral Services will be at 12:30 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health (hosparushealth.org) or the Parkinsons .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019