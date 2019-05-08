Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Phillip Eichler "Phil" Hundley


1962 - 2019
Phillip Eichler "Phil" Hundley Obituary
Phillip "Phil" Eichler Hundley

Louisville - 57, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Phil worked for ProLift Industrial Equipment as a Purchasing Agent.

He was born on January 11, 1962 in Louisville, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Margie; and his brother, Stephyn Hundley.

Phil is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Doris Hundley; dear friends, Rosie Adams, Joe Kendall, Terri and Bill Mullins; and his beloved pet cats, Cocoa and Cuddles.

Doris would like to express her sincere appreciation to Phil's ProLift Family and Norton Audubon Hospital ER and ICU staff.

Cremation has been chosen in honor of Phil's wishes. A celebration of Phil's life will be held at a later date.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019
