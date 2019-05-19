Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Louisville - Phillip Gene Davidson, 84, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Phil was born to the late Grady and Grace Davidson in Burkesville, Kentucky. He was passionate about cars and showed this by serving the public for over 40 years at Bob Hook Chevrolet. He also loved to be in the outdoors, especially enjoying the lake by fishing and boating with his wife, Nancy, and family.

Phil is preceded in death by the love of his life of 40 years, Nancy; and his parents.

He is survived by his children, Michael Davidson (Laura), Teresa Bitner (Tracy), Phyllis Jean "P.J." Price (Steve) and Brian Davidson (Amie); 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Mattingly.

Phil's funeral service will take place at 1 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will follow the service at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will take place before the service on Monday from 10 AM to 1 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial Donations may be made in Phil's memory to the Humane Society of Kentucky. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
