|
|
Phillip "Phil" R. Hayes
Jeffersonville - Funeral services for Phillip "Phil" R. Hayes, 78, of Jeffersonville, IN, will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville, with burial to follow in Crown Hill Cemetery in New Washington, IN. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2 to 7 PM and on Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home. He passed away on February 15, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Phil was born on May 25, 1941 in Louisville, KY to the late Hilbert and Helen Hayes. He was known by many and loved by all and enjoyed spending his free time at Churchill Downs. He loved his work as a Stockbroker at Wells Fargo Advisors and was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Jeffersonville.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Kay Hayes; children, Janna Hayes O'Leary (Tom), and Mike Hayes (Tammy); grandchildren, Morgan Hayes, Phillip R. Hayes II, Jack O'Leary, Anna Hayes, and John Michael Hayes; and siblings, Karen Jackson (Stewart), and Linda Pennington (Dennis).
Memorial contributions can be made to Home of the Innocents. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020