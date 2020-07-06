Phillip Terry CammackLouisville - Phillip Terry Cammack, age 71, passed away July 5, 2020.Born to the late Forrest and Thelma Cammack, Terry is also preceded in passing by his son Patrick. Here to carry on Terry's memory is his loving wife of 36 years, Linda; his children Tina (Jerry), Todd (Lisa), Troy, Tara, and Tammy (Phillip); his grandchildren Christy (Paul), Justin (Ashley), Tyler, Nathan, Emily, Cameran, Jake, Logan, Carson, Kaden, and Lucy; his great-grandchildren Rylee, Caitlyn, McKenna, Lilly, and Isabella; and his siblings Sue, Roy (Judy), Pam (Robert).He graduated from Flaget High School in the class of 1967 and went on to own and operate Glenn's Commercial Service for over 40 years. He was a devout catholic, most recently attended St. Rita Catholic Church and was a former parishioner of Resurrection Catholic Church. Terry will be remembered as a dedicated boss, mentor, and loyal friend. He was a family man, making his family the center of his world. He made sure to never miss any sporting event his grandchildren participated in. He loved watching UK sporting events, collecting UK memorabilia, and loved to garden.In lieu of flowers, the family requests expression of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville KY 40205.A visitation will be held Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville KY 40218. A funeral mass in Terry's honor will follow Thursday morning at 10:00 am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy, Louisville KY 40219. Terry will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.