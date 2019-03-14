|
Philip W. Cundiff
Louisville - Philip W. Cundiff, 74 passed away March 12, 2019.
He was a retired inspector from American Air Filter and Home Depot.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bernard Cundiff; his mother, Ella Mae Cundiff; and his sister, Janet Hayse.
He is survived by his loving wife Rebecca Cundiff; his children Angela Smith and Eric McGuffin; as well as three grandchildren Emily Smith, Amy Smith, and Katherine McGuffin.
Visitation will be Friday March 15 from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M.
Funeral Services will be Saturday March 16 at 11 A.M.
Visitation and Funeral will be conducted at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.
Burial will be conducted at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at Hosparus of Louisville.
https://www.hosparushealth.org/donate
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
