Phillip W. Shea "Phil"
Jeffersonville - A memorial service for Phillip W. Shea, 74, of Jeffersonville, IN, will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall Street, Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Friday at the church. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols will be followed and masks are required for entry. Livestreaming of the services will be available.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Shea; parents, John Garman I and Mary Elva Shea; and brother, John Garman (Jack) Shea II.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Ann (Shea) Strahle, her husband, Shawn, and their children, Phillip and Benjamin, of Chatham, IL; brother, David Shea (Gabriela) of Edmonton, Canada; sister-in-law, Barbara Shea, of Louisville, KY; brother, Gary Shea (Jennifer) of St. Monans, Scotland; and nieces and nephews, Laura Shea, John Garman Shea III (Denise), Michael Shea (Lariza), Elva NyKyforuk (Shawn), Walden Shea, Sophie Hodge, and Max Hodge.
Phil was born on October 12, 1946 in Jeffersonville, IN and was a graduate of Jeffersonville High School Class of 1964. He then attended Purdue University and graduated with a Business degree in 1969. During his time at Purdue, Phil was a dedicated member of the Glee Club. Following graduation, he went on to obtain his JD from the Indiana University School of Law in 1972.
Phil and his wife, Margaret, had the opportunity to move back into the house where he was raised in Jeffersonville after law school. After they had settled, Phil began practicing law.
He was also a man of great faith. Phil was a lifelong member of Wall Street United Methodist Church, and used his singing talents in the church choir. He was a very dedicated member and always looked forward to the growth of the church. Phil also spent time volunteering for the Center for Lay Ministries, and was a troop leader for Boy Scout Troop #1 out of Wall Street UMC. Boy Scouts was an important part of his life. Phil was an Eagle Scout in high school and later on took part in the Eagle Scout boards of review.
Phil was also a dedicated member of his community and was honored to volunteer for the Democratic Party of Clark County.
Following retirement from his business, Clark County Abstract, Phil adored travelling all over the world with his wife. He also loved spending time with his family and watching IU Basketball.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wall Street United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the services. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com
