Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Whitaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Wayne Whitaker Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip Wayne Whitaker Sr. Obituary
Phillip Wayne Whitaker, Sr.

Louisville - "Britches", 68, passed away with his loving family by his side Friday, January 31, 2020. He was a truck driver for 35 years and a beloved husband for 50 plus years. He was loved by many and will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna; son, Phillip Jr.; brother, Terry and sister Lynn Walker.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Whitaker; daughters, Pamela Miller and Deanna Whitaker; nephew (son) Stacy Evans; granddaughters, Jessica, Brittany, Savannah, Phylisha and Vinnessa; grandsons, Michael Jr., Cody, Phillip III and Thomas; great granddaughters, Ashlynn and Aubrey; great grandsons, Bryson and Jordan; brothers, Michael, Patrick and Robert; sister, Sue Reid and a host of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 12 Noon, Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -