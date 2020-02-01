|
Phillip Wayne Whitaker, Sr.
Louisville - "Britches", 68, passed away with his loving family by his side Friday, January 31, 2020. He was a truck driver for 35 years and a beloved husband for 50 plus years. He was loved by many and will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna; son, Phillip Jr.; brother, Terry and sister Lynn Walker.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Whitaker; daughters, Pamela Miller and Deanna Whitaker; nephew (son) Stacy Evans; granddaughters, Jessica, Brittany, Savannah, Phylisha and Vinnessa; grandsons, Michael Jr., Cody, Phillip III and Thomas; great granddaughters, Ashlynn and Aubrey; great grandsons, Bryson and Jordan; brothers, Michael, Patrick and Robert; sister, Sue Reid and a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 12 Noon, Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020