Phillip "Phil" Weis
Fisherville - Phillip "Phil" Weis, 76 of Fisherville, passed away on Wednesday April 24th, 2019.
Phil was the owner of the Convenient Food Mart in Elizabethtown, KY for over 20 years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, he was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church. Phil enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and his church family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Weis, his parents, Phil and Esther Weis and his brother, Karl Weis.
He is survived by his sons, Phillip Weis and Robert Weis (Kathy), four grandchildren, Kaleb, Rachel, Presslee and Cayleigh.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 28th from 12PM to 4PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral service will be at 4PM Sunday at the Funeral Home. Cremation will follow with a private burial at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019