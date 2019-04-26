Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Weis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip "Phil" Weis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phillip "Phil" Weis Obituary
Phillip "Phil" Weis

Fisherville - Phillip "Phil" Weis, 76 of Fisherville, passed away on Wednesday April 24th, 2019.

Phil was the owner of the Convenient Food Mart in Elizabethtown, KY for over 20 years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, he was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church. Phil enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and his church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Weis, his parents, Phil and Esther Weis and his brother, Karl Weis.

He is survived by his sons, Phillip Weis and Robert Weis (Kathy), four grandchildren, Kaleb, Rachel, Presslee and Cayleigh.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 28th from 12PM to 4PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral service will be at 4PM Sunday at the Funeral Home. Cremation will follow with a private burial at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now