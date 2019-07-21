|
Phyllis A. (Keesey) French
Louisville - Phyllis A. (Keesey) French, 83, of Louisville passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Phyllis was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and her best friend "Lilly". She will forever be in our hearts.
Preceded in death by her husband, Leo J. French Jr; her parents, Eugene and Rose Mary Keesey; one daughter, Pamela (French) Prunty; and her beloved dog, Minnie.
Survivors include two sons, Sonny French (Karen) and Jim French (Lisa); four daughters, Patty Lile (Steve), Kathy Smith (Mike), Carol Embrey (Tyrone) and Barbara McGrath; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 12:00 - 8:00 P.M. Monday.
Our family thanks Drs. Robert Martin and Alfonso Cervera, U of L Nephrology, Hosparus and VNA Health for their care and kindness.
Memorial gifts to Hosparus and/or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019