1/1
Phyllis A. Herzfeld
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis A. Herzfeld

Phyllis A. Herzfeld, 80, tiptoed away on Sunday, July 26. Born in New Albany, she crossed the bridge to live her happiest years with her beloved Robert Herzfeld in Middletown.

Lovely, sly, funny, she was Mother to Buddy Sandbach, Patty Avery, and Nancy Jensen; Just-Grandma to her adored grandchildren Bethany Schklar, Sean, Aretha, and David White, and Aimee Keeler; and Just-Great-Grandma to her five treasured great grandsons. She is also survived by her siblings; Bob's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; as well as her "surrogate granddaughters" Hannah and Avery.

As she did each time she saw them, we would like to extend our thanks to Dr. Charles Webb and the CDC Group for their care.

At her request, a private gathering of her children and grandchildren will be held. She relished her opportunity to vote in the November 2020 election, and on her behalf, we ask you to remember that it's worth the trouble to exercise your own right to vote this fall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network at fightcancer.org or to the End Polio Now Campaign through Rotary Club of Louisville Suburban, 4120 Bardstown Rd, Louisville KY 40218-3230, endpolio.org/donate.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved