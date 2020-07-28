Phyllis A. Herzfeld
Phyllis A. Herzfeld, 80, tiptoed away on Sunday, July 26. Born in New Albany, she crossed the bridge to live her happiest years with her beloved Robert Herzfeld in Middletown.
Lovely, sly, funny, she was Mother to Buddy Sandbach, Patty Avery, and Nancy Jensen; Just-Grandma to her adored grandchildren Bethany Schklar, Sean, Aretha, and David White, and Aimee Keeler; and Just-Great-Grandma to her five treasured great grandsons. She is also survived by her siblings; Bob's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; as well as her "surrogate granddaughters" Hannah and Avery.
As she did each time she saw them, we would like to extend our thanks to Dr. Charles Webb and the CDC Group for their care.
At her request, a private gathering of her children and grandchildren will be held. She relished her opportunity to vote in the November 2020 election, and on her behalf, we ask you to remember that it's worth the trouble to exercise your own right to vote this fall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the American Cancer Society
Cancer Action Network at fightcancer.org
or to the End Polio Now Campaign through Rotary Club of Louisville Suburban, 4120 Bardstown Rd, Louisville KY 40218-3230, endpolio.org/donate
.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
.