Phyllis Ann Flamm
Louisville - Phyllis Ann Flamm, 87 of Louisville passed away on Monday November 2, 2020.
She Was a legal secretary for over 40 years working mainly for Harper, Ferguson & Davis, was a charter member of NAWIC and taught Sunday School at Lynnhurst UCC. Phyllis was an adult education teacher for JCPS, she loved dancing, classy high heels, collecting elephants and attended the Louisville Ballet as often as she could. She was a proud member of the original Shivelys.
Phyllis is preceded in death by brother, David Hadfield, and her longtime companion, Charles "Sam" Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Borders and husband Phillip, grandchildren, Melissa A. Gilbert, Nikki S. Coulter, Erika L. Gardner and Nicholas J. Borders. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren.
Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 1:00 - 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Arch L. Heady - Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
