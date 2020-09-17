1/1
Phyllis Ann Logsdon
Phyllis Ann Logsdon

Louisville - 85, of Louisville, KY went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2020.

Phyllis was born on July 1, 1935 to the late Lawrence Clinton Marshall and Annette Bernice Sherrard Marshall. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence "Lon" Marshall.

She was a devout Christian, loved to bowl and most of all enjoyed spending time with her loving family and friends. Phyllis retired from General Electric after over 30 years of service.

She is survived by her children, Neill Brooks, Gabrielle Brooks and Amanda Pickett (Bart); sisters, Judy Marshall Hall (Dickie), Suzanne Rubadue; two grandchildren, Samantha Solomon and Hunter Mills (Beverly); and two great-grandchildren, Brayden Gonzalez, Cameron Gonzalez; and loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven (4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218), with a service to honor the life of Phyllis to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Phyllis will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
