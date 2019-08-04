Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Phyllis Farmer
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
Phyllis Blair Farmer


1949 - 2019
Phyllis Blair Farmer Obituary
Phyllis Blair Farmer

Louisville - 69, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019.

She was the former Phyllis Ann Blair, a retired paralegal, and a graduate of Ursuline Academy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sammy W. Farmer.

She is survived by her sons, Steve Farmer (Mellissa), Greg Farmer, and Gary Farmer (Amy); a brother, Richard Blair (Margy); grandchildren, Mary, Laura, Max, Megan, Cady, Sam, Cayla, Jonah and Wyatt; and nephews, Rick Blair (Sybil) and Mark Blair (Colleen).

Memorial Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p. m. Tuesday, at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.

Memorial gifts may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
