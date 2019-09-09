|
|
Phyllis C. Alderdice, Ph.D.
Louisville - Phyllis Craig Alderdice, Ph.D., age 83, transitioned this life on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Dr. Alderdice was born on November 15, 1935 to the late John Porter and Miriam Wells Craig in Robertson County, Kentucky. She was educated at Deming High School and received a BS and MA from the University of Kentucky and a Ph.D. from Indiana University.
Dr. Alderdice retired after devoting 43 years to higher education in Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and West Virginia. Her professional honors included Kentucky Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year (Kentucky Business Education Association) and Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year (Southern Business Education Association). She held various offices on the boards of these associations.
Dr. Alderdice was a life-long and active member of the Christian Church. After her retirement she volunteered in the Women's, Pastoral, and Connection ministries of Southeast Christian Church as well as international mission trips with the Hopeful Hearts Foundation. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela and her husband, Glen (after 51 years of marriage).
Dr. Alderdice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Mark Senseman and her son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Bonnie Alderdice; grandchildren, Abigail and Eden Alderdice and Blake and Paige Senseman; sister, Rosena Hagee; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the Fireside Room of Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, KY 40243. A celebration of Dr. Alderdice's life will be at 3:00 pm in the Southeast Chapel. Burial will be private in the family plot in Mt. Olivet, Kentucky.
Dr. Alderdice requested that memorial gifts may be made to Hopeful Hearts Foundation, P.O. Box 437015, Louisville, KY 40253. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019