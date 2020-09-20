1/1
Phyllis Comer
1934 - 2020
Phyllis Comer

Scottsburg - Phyllis (Marion) Comer, 85, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1934 in Washington County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Homer Marion and Inez (Robinson) Marion. She was a retired supervisor of the dietary department for the old William's Manor Nursing Home. Phyllis was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Leota, Indiana, enjoyed working in her yard and flower gardens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Comer; a brother, Ronald Marion and three sisters, Almeda Price, Bonnie Sue Hardin and Carol Valentine. Survivors include three sons, Bill (Florence) Burton, Logan Mitchell and Ed Mitchell; four daughters, Dolly Brais, Sharon Burton, Shirley (Dave) North and Rose (Harry) Law; four brothers, Robert (Linda) Marion, Victor (Diane) Marion, Leon (Arlene) Marion and Frank Marion; a sister, Norma Coats; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Funeral Service: 1:00 pm on Tuesday at Collins Funeral Home with burial in Bethel Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 pm on Monday and after 10:00 am on Tuesday. Memorial contributions to her church c/o Collins Funeral Home. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
