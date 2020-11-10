1/1
Phyllis Daniel
Phyllis Daniel

Louisville - Phyllis Daniel, age 84, passed away November 9, 2020.

Born to the late Coleman and Virginia Newton, Phyllis is also preceded by her loving husband of 60 years, Franklin; and her siblings Dalton, Lilly, and Brenda. Here to carry on her memory are her siblings, Bobby Newton (Joetta) and Arlene Skaggs (Leroy); her niece Lori Walls (Kenny); her nephew Gary Skaggs (Jeanine); and her brother-in-law William Denson.

A visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 in Phyllis's honor.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
NOV
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
