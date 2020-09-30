Phyllis Davis Neely
Floyds Knobs - Phyllis Davis Neely, 79, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born in New Albany to Eldo and Lois Hedges Davis on November 9, 1940. She graduated from New Albany High School (Class of '58), where she was the Associate Editor of The Blotter and was active in student government and Omega Tri-Hi-Y. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana University Bloomington, where she was president of Sigma Kappa sorority. She was a teacher in the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools, where she first taught French and English at New Albany High School. After taking time as a stay-at-home mom, Phyllis resumed her teaching career as a French and English teacher at Floyd Central High School, retiring in 1998 to spend time with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong (3rd generation) member of Silver Street United Methodist Church, where she followed in her mother's footsteps as organist for 55 years, retiring in 2011. She was inducted into the Southern Indiana Chapter of the American Guild of Organists League of Distinguished Honorable Service for 50+ years of dedicated service to church music. She loved to read and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She was a walking dictionary and grammar champion. She was a proud Grandy, and her most favorite thing to do was to follow her grandchildren's activities in music, theatre, and sports.
Phyllis is survived by her family that she loved beyond measure: daughter and son-in-law, Kate and Brent Burger; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Shannon Neely; son, Tim Neely; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis & Melanie Davis; stepbrothers and sisters-in-law, Tony & Carol Feiock and Eric & Tammie Feiock; sister-in-law, Jan Anderson (Ross, dec.); father-in-law, Richard Skidmore; and the lights of her life, granddaughter, Kristen Burger (Jason Maynard), and grandsons, Jordan Burger and Crew Neely, as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews that she held dear. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Michael "Mick" Neely, to whom she was a devoted caregiver in his final years, stepmother, Mary (Manners) Feiock Davis, stepbrother, Casper Feiock, mother-in-law, Wilda (Vass) Neely Skidmore, and father-in-law, Eskel Neely.
Visitation will be at Silver Street United Methodist Church, 413 Silver Street, New Albany on Saturday, October 3 from 1:00-3:00 PM with funeral at 3:00 PM. Burial will be private. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions: American Cancer Society
or Alzheimer's Association
.