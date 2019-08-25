|
Phyllis Glover Bunnell
Louisville - Phyllis Glover Bunnell, 90, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born to the late Charles Gordon and Julia Depler Glover, November 6, 1928 in Danville, IL.
She experienced growing up in several US towns- Dayton, OH; Coatesville, PA; Saratoga Springs, NY, Dawson Springs, KY and Louisville, KY. Graduating from Dawson Springs High School, she attended Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville before marrying and raising a family.
She dedicated over 20 years as the school secretary at Blake Elementary School and in retirement, devoted 13 years as a Louisville Zoo Docent. Contributing over 50 years of membership and service with the Valley and Fern Creek Women's Club, Phyllis served in multiple leadership roles. She also was a member of the Past President's Leadership Council and Beulah Presbyterian Church.
Phyllis enjoyed her bridge groups and was a fun-loving personality enjoying traveling with family and the Zoo Docents. She especially looked forward to celebrations with family at various gatherings and will be fondly remembered for her adventuresome spirit.
She is predeceased by her children, Cindy and Jeff Bunnell; and sister, Marjorie Cooper.
Survivors include her children, Michael Bunnell (Sherry), Cathy Johnson (Mike), and Carol Burke (Tim); grandchildren, Lori Richardson (Ricky Moore), Brad Richardson, Sierra Bunnell, Stuart Baskett (Megan Peterworth), Katie Baskett (Ryan Littman), Nathan Bunnell (Emilie), and Hannah Bunnell (Cassidy Winestock); and great grandson, Lachlan Moore. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral is 6pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, with private entombment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is after 2pm Friday until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Louisville Zoo Docent Program, or Fern Creek/Highview Ministries.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019