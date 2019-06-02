Phyllis Hannon, SCN



Louisville - Phyllis Hannon, SCN, 84, formerly Sister Bartholomew, a native of Boston, Massachusetts, died at Nazareth Home in Louisville, Kentucky on May 29, 2019. She was in her 66th year of religious life.



Sister Phyllis served in educational ministries, teaching at many schools. In Kentucky, she taught at St. Gregory's in Samuels; Immaculate Conception in Newport; St. James in Ludlow; and St. Anthony in Bellevue. She also taught at Cathedral School in Richmond, Virginia and Immaculate Conception in Dennison, Ohio. From 1981 to 1991, she served at Presentation Academy, Louisville, Kentucky, first as a teacher, and later as Vice Principal and Principal. She was Executive Director of Project Rediscovery in Louisville from 1992 to 1994 and served at Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky from 1996 to 2007 as an instructor and Director of Environment Seminars and later as Director of the Advising Center and was a member of its Board of Trustees for a time.



Sister Phyllis received a BS in Education from Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky and an MA in Education from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio. She also did Environmental Studies in San Jose State in San Jose, Texas and received a certificate from the National Resources Leadership Institute at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.



For the Congregation, she carried out a number of ministries and appointments, including being Chair of the Elementary Education Committee. She was also very active with Camp Maria in Leonardtown, Maryland.



Sister Phyllis was very involved with environmental studies and care for the earth. She received numerous awards in this area, including the 1998 Earth Day Recognition Award presented to her by the Kentucky Environmental Quality Commission for her commitment and leadership in protecting Kentucky's environment.



She is survived by a sister, Sarah Wentworth of Kennebunkport, Maine; several nieces and nephews; and members of her religious community.



Visitation and a prayer service for Sister Phyllis will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel in Louisville, Kentucky. Her Wake will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, Kentucky, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019. The Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, Kentucky, followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Kentucky. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.