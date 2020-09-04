Phyllis Howard
Louisville - Phyllis Ann Howard, 77, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 after a long struggle with dementia which was accelerated by the Corona Virus. She was born on December 23, 1942 in Louisville, KY to the late Lowell and Louise Howard.
Phyllis attended St. Agnes Catholic School and in high school, she boarded for 3 years at Nazareth Academy in Bardstown, KY, where she had many fond memories of her time spent there. She graduated from University of Kentucky with an Education degree and was President and choreographer for the Blue Marlins a synchronized swimming team and participated in several other clubs. She received her Masters Degree in Special Education from the University of Louisville. Phyllis taught for 40 years at parochial schools and the Jefferson County Public Schools. She found fulfillment spending her last few years teaching at Maryhurst.
Phyllis was camp counselor and head of the swim program at Fort Scott in Ohio during high school and college. After graduating college she spent an entire summer touring all of Europe. She was an avid swimmer and she enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She was also a staunch UK basketball fan and loved reading.
She is survived by her daughter Courtney (Chris) Theuer; son Hunter Franklin; her beloved grandchildren Hudson, Harrison and Ella Theuer; brothers Greg (Betsy) Howard and Lowell (Jenny) Howard; nephews Michael Howard, Chris (Jenny) Howard, and Jeff Howard; niece Elizabeth (Greg) Price; and several great nieces and nephews. We want to thank Belmont Village Senior Living for the care she received while there.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home in St. Matthews is entrusted with her arrangements.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 6100 Dutchman's Lane, #40205