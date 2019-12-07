Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Howell


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Howell Obituary
Phyllis Howell

wilmore - Phyllis Howell, born September 8, 1924, in Fairbault, MN and entered into life eternal on December 6, 2019.

Phyllis was joyfully met at the gates of heaven by her husband; Martin R. Howell and two grandchildren.

She is survived by her three sons: Richard R Howell (Rhonda), William "Bill" Howell (Anna), and Robert Howell (Debbie), along with seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Glasgow, KY where she taught Sunday school and was active with their UMW Circle. She was the last living charter member of the T.J. Sampson Hospital Auxiliary. Phyllis served her Country during WWII, from 1944-1947, as a member of the Waves. Phyllis was also employed for many years with the federal government as a Census Bureau agent.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed in loving acts of kindness done whenever and wherever the opportunity arises.

The family has entrusted Advantage Funeral Home Hardy chapel with the arrangements, cremation was chosen.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -