Phyllis J. Duerson
Louisville - 58, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert Duerson; parents, Billie, Sr. and Julia Payne; daughter, Nicole Brown; stepchildren, Denise, Eric and Marcus Duerson, Deidre and Devon Adams; grandchildren, Devan Brown, Sydney Vancleave and Joel Hurst and a host of other grandchildren; siblings, Debra Zuberi, Beverly and Billie Payne, Jr., Julius and Henry Frank Brown.
Visitation: Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10am - 12 noon at Community Baptist Church,
4909 E. Indian Trail, with funeral to follow at 12 noon. Entombment: Resthaven Cemetery.
A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019