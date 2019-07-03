Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
4909 E. Indian Trail
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
4909 E. Indian Trail
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Duerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Duerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis J. Duerson Obituary
Phyllis J. Duerson

Louisville - 58, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert Duerson; parents, Billie, Sr. and Julia Payne; daughter, Nicole Brown; stepchildren, Denise, Eric and Marcus Duerson, Deidre and Devon Adams; grandchildren, Devan Brown, Sydney Vancleave and Joel Hurst and a host of other grandchildren; siblings, Debra Zuberi, Beverly and Billie Payne, Jr., Julius and Henry Frank Brown.

Visitation: Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10am - 12 noon at Community Baptist Church,

4909 E. Indian Trail, with funeral to follow at 12 noon. Entombment: Resthaven Cemetery.

A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now