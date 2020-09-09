Phyllis Jean SmithLouisville - Phyllis Jean Smith, 80, passed away on September 7, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1940 to the late Joseph Keith and Celia Mae Hammond Dalton. She retired from Kenway Janitorial Services after 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hall; sons, Melvin and James Smith.She is survived by her children, Jack Smith (Rhonda), Micklyn Biszmaier (Martin), Stuart Smith, Melissa Curry (John); daughter-in-law, Christy Wallace Smith; 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Billie Lee Bartley.Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday Sept. 10, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Funeral services for family, will be at the Funeral home on Friday, Sept. 11, at 12:00 Noon. Burial will take place in Portland Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvation Army in her memory.