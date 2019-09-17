Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Phyllis Kay Bartlett

Phyllis Kay Bartlett Obituary
Phyllis Kay Bartlett

Louisville - 72, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Phyllis was the owner of Balloons Galore for 36 plus years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Vivian Minton; husband, Lee Henriksen and sister, Patsy Hook.

She is survived by her daughter, Tami Wales; grandsons, Jordan and Jared; great grandsons, Calvin and Kingston; a granddaughter on her way, Kinessyn; step son, David (Rhonda) Henriksen; step daughters, Pam (Lew) Wetzel and Kristin (Kelly) Thrift; 7 step grandchildren; sisters, Lova Jean Coomes and Barbara Wolff; brother, Tim Minton and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West to follow. Visitation will be 1-8pm Thursday.

Donations may be made to Baptist Health, Laryngectomy Support Group, 2701 Eastpoint Parkway, Louisville, KY 40223.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
