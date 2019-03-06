|
Phyllis Keltee McQuany
Louisville - 69, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Robert Keltee Sr and brothers, John and Rogers Keltee.
She is survived by her husband, Nathan McQuany; children, John James Wickliffe (Magali) and Charlesetta Parker (Damon, Sr.); 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; mother, Charles Etta Keltee; siblings, Yolanda Keltee, Brenda K. White (Virgil), Robert Ahmad Keltee, Wanda K. Hatch (Mark), Ryan Keltee and David Keltee, her beloved "Daisy".
Visitation: 10am -11am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at 11am.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019