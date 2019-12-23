Services
1928 - 2019
Phyllis M. Rees Obituary
Phyllis M. Rees

Louisville - Phyllis May Morris Rees was born August 14, 1928 at White Mills, Kentucky. Loved ones: I walked through the valley of the shadow of death on Saturday, December 21, 2019, and the Lord was with me. Family who walked before me were my husband of 50 years, Hyson French Rees; Daddy and Sweet Mama; Marvin and Willie May Morrison; twin brothers, Billie and Junior Morrison; two sisters, Nita Trigg and Blossom Morrison; two nieces, Barbara June Howard and Greta Lynn Morrison; sister-in-law, Janie May Morrison Sloan; and my constant companion, Kokee.

Left to mourn my departure are my remaining family, Stephanie and Cary Donovan and their family, (Brooke, Kevin, Dezi, Elias, Grant, Savanna, Luke, Royce, Sloane, Kam); longtime best friend, Larry Harrison (Candy); nephew, Stevie B. Morrison and family; niece, Lisa Morrison Stillwell and family; nephew, Gayle Rees and family; and many other loving friends, especially my neighbors in the Village of Beckley Woods.

I originally wanted to be a teacher, went to WKU and taught 2 years in Simpson County. I then came to Louisville and worked several years at Logan Co. In 1969, I began working for Jefferson County Public Schools in various educational administration roles, and got my BA from Spalding and Masters Plus from U of L. I served primarily in Special Education, but ended my career as Principal of Jane Hite Elementary, retiring in 1991.

Hyson and I joined Southeast Christian Church in 2000, and I spent many happy hours volunteering in the media center, legal office, Living Word, welcome center, and where needed for special events, and was a member of the Harmony and Apprentice classes.

Visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Fireside Room at Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40243, with a farewell service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Southeast Christian Church, Kentucky Humane Society or .

I loved you all. Be strong and courageous. Smile when you remember me. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019
