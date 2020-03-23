Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Crutcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Marie Crutcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Marie Crutcher Obituary
Phyllis Marie Crutcher, 72, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

She was a former GE employee.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James T. and Margaret Mouser and two daughters, Gwen and Cindy.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Crutcher; children, Timothy David Mattingly (David), Brad Mattingly (Tracy) and Todd Crutcher (Paige); grandchildren, Cassie Marie, Joshua, Mikah, Allen, Raven and Trenton; siblings, Carlene Russell (Doug), Joe Mouser (Lois), Gene Mouser (Sheila), Victoria Ball (Joe), Theresa Ballard (Mark), Frances Wimsatt (Rusty) and Troy Mouser; and many nieces and nephews.

Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road entrusted with arrangements. Services and burial will be held privately. A video of the funeral service will be available at OwenFuneralHome.com

Expressions of sympathy may be made to a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -