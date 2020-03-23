|
Phyllis Marie Crutcher, 72, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.
She was a former GE employee.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James T. and Margaret Mouser and two daughters, Gwen and Cindy.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Crutcher; children, Timothy David Mattingly (David), Brad Mattingly (Tracy) and Todd Crutcher (Paige); grandchildren, Cassie Marie, Joshua, Mikah, Allen, Raven and Trenton; siblings, Carlene Russell (Doug), Joe Mouser (Lois), Gene Mouser (Sheila), Victoria Ball (Joe), Theresa Ballard (Mark), Frances Wimsatt (Rusty) and Troy Mouser; and many nieces and nephews.
Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road entrusted with arrangements. Services and burial will be held privately. A video of the funeral service will be available at OwenFuneralHome.com
Expressions of sympathy may be made to a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020