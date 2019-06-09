|
Phyllis Richardson
Hillview - Mrs. Phyllis (Jackson) Richardson, age 78, of Hillview returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019