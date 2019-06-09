Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Burial
Following Services
Brookland Cemetery
Hillview - Mrs. Phyllis (Jackson) Richardson, age 78, of Hillview returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019
